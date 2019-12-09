CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

You Are Having A Child: Pusha T & Wife Virginia Expecting First Child

Congratulations are in order for the Virginia rapper and his family.

Dior Celebrates Pusha T Daytona Rap Album Of The Year Hosted By Steven Victor

Source: Donato Sardella / Getty

Pusha T is keeping no major secrets when it comes to his married life. The G.O.O.D. Music VP and rapper is expecting a child with his wife, Virginia Williams.

The couple is reportedly having a baby girl. Per 2019 rapper protocol, Push A Ton shared the new via social media.

“Life goes on and babies born, and mines on the way couldn’t wait to say it in song 👶🏿…” – Self (unreleased),” was the caption Push added to the caption of a caricature of the couple created by Virginia Beach artist Sam Clayman. The post includes audio of said unrelease song, and it’s fire, by the way.

As for “Baby T,” he or she is due in Spring 2020

Will Drake send a congratulatory gift, though? Ya never know.

You Are Having A Child: Pusha T & Wife Virginia Expecting First Child  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close