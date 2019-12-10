CLOSE
Alleged Freak Bul Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused By 7 More Women Of Groping

This brings the total number of women accusing the actor of sexual misconduct to 22.

Cuba Gooding Jr. and his legal team have a huge fight on their hands, this after seven more women have come forward accusing the actor of sexual misconduct. This brings the total number of women alleging the actor touched them inappropriately up to 22.

As shared in a report by Vulture and the New York Times, new court filings show that seven unnamed women are alleging that the Oscar-winning actor displayed a range of unwanted physical and sexual advances. Thus far, Gooding has not been charged in connection to the new claims but he is facing charges in Manhattan due to the claims of three women who say they were groped, kissed, and touched on the bottom respectively.

While Gooding maintains he did nothing wrong and is looking to fight the claims, the similarities in the accounts of the women highlight a potential pattern. It appears that Gooding enacted these alleged encounters while under the influence and there is some video footage of one of these exchanges that could be damning in court should it be presented during the trial.

Gooding’s legal team believes that the new claims are from women looking to cash in on a moment due to his celebrity status.

