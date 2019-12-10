CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

An Era In Cinema: Movies Most Loved By Millennials This Decade

movies

Source: klaus vedfelt / Getty

The 2010s have been a pretty interesting year in film. As we championed and celebrated racial and gender diversity in Hollywood, it still seems as though we have such a long way to regarding representation and equal pay for women and people of color.

On the flip side, Millennials were able to see themselves and their stories on-screen this past decade than ever before in film history. Whether it was heart wrenching films about mental health, or coming of age flicks about Black Boys discovering their sexuality — lots of movies from the 2010s will go down in cinema history as timeless and groundbreaking.

Hell, we even got to see films that made us sympathize with villains. Talk about perspective shifts.

In honor of our beloved 2010s coming to an end, let’s take a look back at some of the movies most loved by Millennials this decade. Did we miss one?

An Era In Cinema: Movies Most Loved By Millennials This Decade  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close