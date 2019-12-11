For its new “Forever Stronger” campaign, PUMA enlisted Lauren London to be the face of it. The announcement of the brand’s latest project was accompanied by a powerful video that features the actress paying tribute to her late boyfriend, rapper/entrepreneur/philanthropist Nipsey Hussle who was gunned down in front of Marathon Clothing store.

In the video created by London herself and directed by Danny Williams (@TopshelpJunior,)we follow her on a tour of Nipsey’s LA neighborhood of Crenshaw and Slauson. The clip is backed by Lauren reciting a beautiful poem written by Samantha Smith with music provided by Larrance “Rance” Dopson, the founder of the live Hip-Hop band 1500 or Nothin’.

The YouTube description for the video reads:

“This piece was a creative vision Lauren wanted to bring to life to signify the continuation of her marathon alongside PUMA. Forever Stronger.”

We are interested to see what fruits this collaboration bares, you can watch the video that will surely tug at your heartstrings below. As always, the marathon continues.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky / Getty

Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle In Heatfelt Video For PUMA Campaign was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Bernard Beanz Smalls Posted 4 hours ago

