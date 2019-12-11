Mos Def & Talib Kweli Give Insight On Forthcoming Black Star Album [Video]

A reunion that has been years in the making looks like it is finally going to happen. Mos Def and Talib Kweli have confirmed a joint project is definitely on the way.

As spotted on Okay Player the Brooklyn duo made a recent appearance at the Sole DXB festival in Dubai. While the two discussed several topics the elephant in the room host Bobbito Garcia got the pair to discuss their sophomore effort as Black Star. Even though each MC would face constant questions regarding the LP Talib made sure that he didn’t base their friendship on the music.

They detailed how they would travel together to different cities and record when it felt right. “We would record, go out, see the city, eat good food, come back and listen to the recordings and we would think ‘yeah, I like that,’” Bey said. “I knew we were in good stead when we were in Copenhagen. We would record one song there and by the time we got to Amsterdam we had three songs. When I heard those three songs I was like ‘we are golden,’” he continued. “That is my template for an album. The first three songs that you record will be the vibe of the whole record. Whatever follows after this will follow the tone of those three.”

Pretty Flaco made it clear he feels confident in the work they put in thus far. “This new album is ridiculous. And I don’t really care if you all don’t like it. This just means we like different things and that’s fine” he admitted. Talib also offered further insight into the direction of the music saying “there is no [song] for the ladies or one for the clubs”. “We played the album for Marlon Wayans and he was like ‘yo, this is dope. But you all need one where they can feel you in the clubs. And I was like ‘Marlon, you still go to clubs?” he explained.

You can see video of their discussion below.

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder/Corbis via Getty Images

