Lifetime Announces ‘Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning’ Docuseries [TRAILER]

The sage of Surviving R. Kelly is not over as Lifetime has announced a second installment of the docuseries, Surviving R. Kelly Part II: The Reckoning is hitting airwaves in January. Watch the trailer below.

The first half of the two-night, four-hour docuseries will air on January 3rd and the second half will air on January 4th. On January 2nd, Lifetime will air the original six-hour Surviving R. Kelly docuseries in its entirety.

Focused on the aftermath of Surviving R. Kelly, Part II looks at the immediate impact the docuseries had in regards to Kelly as well as the arrests and charges that have been lobbed at the disgraced singer, both in Chicago as well as in federal courts, his canceled recording contract and more.

The feature will have new interviews from individuals such as Jim DeRogatis, Damon Dash, Mathew Knowles, #MeToo Founder Tarana Burke, W. Kamau Bell, State’s Attorney for Cook County Kimberly Foxx, lawyer Michael Avenatti and women like Jerhonda Pace and Kitti Jones who were featured prominently in the original series.

