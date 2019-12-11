CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Mazel Tov! 7 Black Celebs Of Jewish Heritage

Tiffany Haddish Black Mitzvah - Arrivals

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

It’s almost that time of year again, for the Jewish Festival of lights to begin — a.k.a. the first day of Hanukkah.

Tiffany Haddish has been making headlines all week after celebrating her Jewish heritage during a star-studded bat mitzvah ceremony in Los Angeles this week.

 

The actress and comedian recently discovered her Jewish roots after reconnecting with her father, an Eritrean Jew. But Tiff isn’t the only proud, Black celebrity Jew.

Drizzy is like the poster child for Jewish celebs. He even recreated his bar mitzvah in the music video for HYFR. Hit the flip for more Black celebs of Jewish descent. Mazel!

Mazel Tov! 7 Black Celebs Of Jewish Heritage  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close