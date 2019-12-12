August Alsina Is Rocking A Mane Full Of Curls & We Have Questions

Times have definitely changed! While many of us are used to seeing our favorite male celebs go between low cut Ceaser’s, waves, locs and other hairstyles, those days are officially behind us. Many male celebs are stepping entirely outside of the box with hair looks that have been making us do a double take. And the latest celeb to get our attention–August Alsina.

Yup, you read that correctly! While the R&B crooner has always been the type that dances to the own beat of his drum, we never expected for him to stunt with a look like this. What is the look exactly, feast your eyes on his curly new ‘do below.

Yes, as you can see, August is now flaunting rich auburn curly hair that looks similar to a twist out. We have to admit his hair texture is bomb and he does look quite handsome, but we absolutely did not see this coming. He does have a bit of hang time so it will be interesting to see how he will style his hair in the future.

August has always switched it up in the hair department from braids to twists and everything in between. And of course, social media is in a frenzy. For the most part fans are digging the look, but of course, social media is nothing without jokes and they haven’t stopped trolling since he posted the picture.

What say you? Are you digging August’s new look? Do you think he should chop of his mane and start completely fresh? Sound off in the comment section below.

