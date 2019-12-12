CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Juice WRLD’s Mother Breaks Silence On Son’s Tragic Death

Carmella Wallace professed her love for her son Jarad, the rapper's real name, and expressed shock that her time with "Lucid Dreams" crafter was cut so short.

2019 Rolling Loud Music Festival

Source: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

While details around Juice WRLD’s tragic death begin to emerge detailing the rappers battle with prescription drugs, the rapper’s mother has finally broken her silence on son’s passing.

In a statement sent exclusively to TMZ, Carmella Wallace professed her love for her son Jarad, the rapper’s real name, and expressed shock that her time with “Lucid Dreams” crafter was cut so short. She also states that Jarad’s references to his battle with prescription drug dependency were his way of helping those who feel alone in their fight with drug addiction.

Per TMZ :

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short. As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.”

“Addiction knows no boundaries, and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it. Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend, and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”

“We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything.”

 “We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy, and emotional honesty will live on.”

Juice WRLD’s autopsy has been completed, but the results have yet to be released. It is being reported his the fatal seizure was a direct result of the rapper swallowing several “unknown pills” while the police searched his private jet after being allegedly tipped off.

Photo: Tim Mosenfelder / Getty

Juice WRLD’s Mother Breaks Silence On Son’s Tragic Death  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close