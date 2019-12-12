CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story That Made Us LOL And SMH

Happy Birthday, Queen

Celebrities Attend The Bronner Bros. International Hair Show In Atlanta

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Regina Hall has always had a certain allure and charm that made us fall in love with her on and off screen. Over the past couple of years, we’ve seen the actress kick it up a notch with lead roles in films such as Think Like A Man, Girls Trip, and most recent box office hit Little.

Besides seeing her in a starring role on the big screen, the best thing about Regina Hall films is the promo run. We learn so much about her life, her hilarious sense of humor, and she even drop a lil wisdom every now and then.

According to Hall’s BFF Sanaa Lathan, Regina is like her human diary and pours wisdom wherever she goes. In honor of the actresses love for storytelling, and our love for her stories, check out all the times Regina Hall made us laugh and scratch our heads at the same time.

Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story That Made Us LOL And SMH  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close