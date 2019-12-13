CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Danny Aiello, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor, Dead At 86

Dellaventura...

Source: CBS Photo Archive / Getty

Danny Aiello, the actor most famously known as Sal from Spike Lee’s Do The Right Thing has died.

A family representative confirmed that the 86-year-old actor passed away Thursday night after a brief illness.

“It is with profound sorrow to report that Danny Aiello, beloved husband, father, grandfather, actor and musician passed away last night after a brief illness,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy at this time. Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.”

View this post on Instagram

The Late Great DANNY AIELLO. June 20,1933- December 13,2019.

A post shared by Spike Lee (@officialspikelee) on

Aiello was nominated for an Academy Award for his portrayal as Sal in Lee’s Do The Right Thing. He was on hand for the 30th-anniversary celebration of the film this past June. His career spanned more than four decades and included roles in such films as “Moonstruck,” “The Godfather Part II” as well as Madonna’s father in the “Papa Don’t Preach” music video.

On Aiello’s role as Sal, Lee said, ”What was interesting to me was how much sympathy there was for Sal.”

Aiello leaves behind his wife, Sandy, whom he married in 1955 and three living children.

RELATED: Paul Benjamin, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor Dead At 81

RELATED: Rest In Power: Bill Nunn, ‘Do The Right Thing’s’ Radio Raheem, Dies

Danny Aiello, ‘Do The Right Thing’ Actor, Dead At 86  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close