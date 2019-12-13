CLOSE
You’ll Be Ight: Here’s Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome

friday the 13th on a calendar

Source: Mike Kemp / Getty

Happy Friday the 13th, everyone!

There are lots of reasons why Friday the 13th is considered unlucky in superstitious folklore, but let’s be real: Friday the 13th is a pretty awesome day. There’s really nothing to be afraid of, and we’re here to make your reaction to Friday the 13th less fearful.

And more fierce. 

First of all, c’mon everyone. It’s Friday! The best day of the whole damn week.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen were born on Friday the 13th. Those girls are freakin’ set for life. Maybe it means good luck after all.

In fact, Italian culture considers 13 a lucky number.

As well as in Chinese cultures. According to popular Asian site ChineseOnthego.com:

The number 13 is considered unlucky for many people in the West. This is not the case among many Chinese. As a result, 13, which is pronounced as shisan in Mandarin, can mean ‘definitely vibrant’.

Black cats are actually the cutest.

The day is nothing more than an excuse to watch the original Friday the 13th movie, which is pretty great. It’s just sooo ’80s.

 

Tonight you have something to toast to while you’re binge drinking.

Rhyming Leonardo Dicaprio GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

So go ahead and enjoy your day. We’re carefree over here. 

 

 

You’ll Be Ight: Here’s Why Friday The 13th Is Actually Awesome  was originally published on globalgrind.com

