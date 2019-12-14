CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Charles Oakley Says Patrick Ewing Wouldn’t Work For Knicks Coaching Job

Oak did say that a great replacement for the recently-fired David Fizdale would be Mark Jackson.

42nd Toronto International Film Festival - ‘The Carter Effect’ - Premiere

Source: Jaime Espinoza/WENN.com / WENN

Charles Oakley was one of the top enforcers in the NBA and was a force alongside the Patrick Ewing-led New York Knicks but it doesn’t look like the pair are friends. When asked if Ewing would be a good fit as a head coach for the Knicks after the recently-departed David Fizdale, Oak doesn’t think it’d be a good fit.

TMZ Sports reports:

TMZ Sports spoke with the ex-NY star about the coaching vacancy … and, while he lists off a number of ex-Knicks who are qualified for the gig, Ewing ain’t one of them.

Why??

“Ya gotta be a different type of coach than Patrick,” Oak tells us. “I think he tried before and they didn’t hire him. So, I don’t know. We’ll see what happens.”

Also, why??

Oak was PISSED at his longtime friend for not having his back during his very public beef with James Dolan … and told us back in 2017, “I’m hurting because he didn’t call in and show love because I had his back for 10 years.”

Oak believes former New York Knicks guard and native New Yorker Mark Jackson would be a great fit. Jackson is currently an NBA analyst who once coached the Golden State Warriors.

Check out the footage below.

Photo: WENN

Charles Oakley Says Patrick Ewing Wouldn’t Work For Knicks Coaching Job  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close