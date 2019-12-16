CLOSE
Test
Spodee Visits The 10 Spot With BHigh
BIZARRE of D12 Talks Rufus, Eminem, Proof, And…
Is Victor Oladipo Going On A Date With…
Clinton Portis Among Ten Former Players Charged In…
5 Apps Every Millennial Needs To Help Make…
That’s How I Feel: GIFs That Defined The…
Teacher Still Employed After Assigning ‘Set Your Price’…
young hacker with digital tablet stealing information- data security theft idea
5 Ways To Protect Yourself Against Holiday Scammers
Could Your Permanent Hair Dye Increase Your Risk…
‘Atlantics’ Is An Epic Black Love Story For…
WTF: There’s A Dutch Holiday Where People Wear…
Black Women At Higher Risk Of Cancer From…
Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas’s ‘Queen & Slim’…
6 Simple Ways To Give Back This Holiday…
Twitter Is Finally Going To Free Up Handles…
In Blackity Black News: ‘The Proud Family’ Star…
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…
Did The NFL Set Up Jay-Z To Be…
San Francisco 49ers v Los Angeles Rams
WATCH: Colin Kaepernick’s NFL Workout At Charles Drew…
Behind The Scenes: Spike Lee To Direct Hip…
Idris Elba Wants You To Know That He…
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 10, Jovian Zayne…
Several Injured In California School Shooting
New York State Bill Seeks to Outlaw Hymen…
Watch: Black Trump Supporter Destroyed By NAACP Atlanta…
Racist Content From Disney’s Past Will Be Withheld…
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
Whoopi Goldberg And Sunny Hostin Eviscerate Donald Trump…
Sounds About White! Socialite Defends N-Word Use By…
College Instructor Faces Death Threats For ‘Anti-White’ Teachings
Uncategorized
HomeUncategorized

Rediet Abebe To Become First Black Woman At Cornell University To Earn A Ph.D. In Computer Science

The computer scientist focuses on using technology to combat social issues.

Black women are reaching new heights in academia and making history in the process. According to The Cornell Daily Sun, Ethiopian computer scientist Rediet Abebe will become the first Black woman to earn a Ph.D. in Computer Science at Cornell University.

Abebe, 28, has concentrated her research on using artificial intelligence and algorithms as tools for social good. She utilizes technology as an avenue to close the opportunity gap for historically disenfranchised communities. Her upbringing in Addis Ababa serves as the inspiration behind her work. While coming of age she witnessed first-hand how income inequity negatively impacts communities. Abebe—who is a Junior Fellow at the Harvard Society of Fellows—co-founded a research project and workshop series dubbed Mechanism Design for Social Good (MD4SG). She also co-created a nonprofit organization called Black in AI which focuses on empowering people of color to pursue careers in artificial intelligence.

Abebe—who holds an M.S. in applied mathematics from Harvard, an M.A. in mathematics from the University of Cambridge, and a B.A. in mathematics from Harvard University—also sits on the NIH Advisory Committee to the Director Working Group on AI. Her thesis titled Designing Algorithms for Social Good highlighted ways to combat income inequality.

“I realized that actually, if you do computer science or applied mathematics and ultimately other fields, you can work on these really interesting challenging mathematical questions you can do a lot of data-driven work, you can play with data, but you can also think about problems that affect society immediately,” said Abebe. She is slated to receive her degree on December 21.

There is a major need for diversity in the artificial intelligence field. Research shows that Black women account for only 3 percent of AI workers.

SEE ALSO:

Issa Rae Invests In Black Woman-Led Tech Startup

Doctor Opens First Black Woman-Owned Veterinary Clinic In Cleveland

The 2019 Miss Universe Pageant - Press Conference

Black Is Beautiful: South African Wins Miss Universe, Joins Black Miss USA, Miss America And Miss Teen USA

10 photos Launch gallery

Black Is Beautiful: South African Wins Miss Universe, Joins Black Miss USA, Miss America And Miss Teen USA

Continue reading Black Is Beautiful: South African Wins Miss Universe, Joins Black Miss USA, Miss America And Miss Teen USA

Black Is Beautiful: South African Wins Miss Universe, Joins Black Miss USA, Miss America And Miss Teen USA

[caption id="attachment_3896087" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] On Sunday night, Zozibini Tunzi made history by being crowned Miss Universe, capping the sweeping year Black women have had in top beauty pageants around the world. According to CNN, Tunzi, representing South Africa, earned her win by excelling in rounds of evening gown and swimsuit struts, answering questions on social issues and expressing why she wanted to be crowned the winning title. "I grew up in a world where a woman who looks like me — with my kind of skin and my kind of hair — was never considered to be beautiful," she said. "I think it is time that that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine." https://twitter.com/MissUniverse/status/1203872106125156354?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1203872106125156354&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.cnn.com%2F2019%2F12%2F08%2Fentertainment%2Fmiss-universe-2019-trnd%2Findex.html   Tunzi joins an impressiveroster of Black women who have been owning the pageant world this past year. Eighteen-year-old Kaliegh Garris won the crown of Miss Teen USA, while 28-year-old Cheslie Kryst took home the title of Miss USA 2019. Finally, Nia Franklin won the title of Miss America. https://twitter.com/amakaubakatv/status/1203991038857273345?s=12   This year's Miss Universe was held at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta and Steve Harvey hosted once again. Although the event was successful, it wasn't without some controversy and slip-ups. First, Harvey had another mixup, although it wasn't as disastrous as his 2015 confusion where he called out the wrong winner. This time, Harvey — who sported a very memable bedazzled green and gold suit jacket — commented on a costume from earlier in the week, saying Miss Philippines won the National Costume Contest. However, the woman standing next to him corrected him saying it was Miss Malaysia who won that contest. "Y'all got to quit doing this to me," Harvey, ever the comedian, responded. Prior to Sunday night, controversy also occurred because Miss Jamaica wore a dress named after an infamous slave owner. Nineteen-year-old Iana Tickle Garcia was photographed in a white feathered dress and the Rose Hall Jamaica Twitter page tweeted, "Miss Universe Jamaica's Costume Name: Annie Palmer - Legend of Rose Hall. Iana Tickle Garcia is rocking this!" The dress got immediate backlash. Tourism website Jamaica Travel And Culture explained that Annie Palmer was a white woman who was deemed the "White Witch of Rose Hall." She is described as "an accomplished practitioner of Haitian Voodoo and during her reign at Rose Hall murdered three husbands and countless slave lovers. Her reign of terror was ended when she was murdered by one of her slaves and a ritual was carried out to banish her spirit from earth. However, it is rumoured that the ritual was not carried out correctly and that Annie still haunts the Rose Hall estate.” Eventually, the Miss Universe Jamaica Organization issued a statement saying it "never sought to glorify slavery, nor promote witchcraft or any of the folk tales Annie Palmer has been accused of." Instead they just wanted to "tell the story of another part of Jamaican history without endorsing, glorifying or celebrating her deeds or the atrocities of slavery." Many people were still upset that the organization didn't issue an actual apology. Despite the missteps, a celebration was to be had for Miss South Africa's major win. Check out some gorgeous photos of the new Miss Universe Winner below!

Rediet Abebe To Become First Black Woman At Cornell University To Earn A Ph.D. In Computer Science  was originally published on newsone.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close