Desiree Perez Named CEO of ROC Nation

If only more companies would be hard working women of color in high positions...

Billboard Women In Music 2019 Presented By YouTube Music

Source: Rich Fury / Getty

Looks like the ROC has a new H.W.I.C as Desiree Perez has been promoted to CEO of Roc Nation.

Variety is reporting that the Roc Nation co-founder who’s been holding down the chief operating officer position since 2009 is finally moving on up and will now be overseeing all 14 Roc Nation verticals including their music management, TV development and sports agency. Now that Perez will be taking on the CEO position, former chief executive officer Jay Brown will be taking on the vice-chairman role of the company.

ROC Nation’s only been in business for a little more over a decade and already boasts A-list names such as Shakira, Meek Mill, and Fat Joe while also managing sports stars such as Kyrie Irving, Todd Gurley and Skylar Diggins-Smith. Their TV/Film divisions meanwhile were winners of a 2018 Peabody for the docuseries Time: The Kalief Browder Story.

Perez meanwhile we blessed with an Executive Of The Year award at Billboard‘s 2019 Women in Music award ceremony where she was referred to as a “real-life Wonder Woman” by Jay Brown and a “truly, an unstoppable force” by Patriots owner, Robert Kraft.

Props to the ROC for the move and congrats to Ms. Perez for the new well-earned position.

