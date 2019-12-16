There is no denying the influence of streetstyle on high fashion. Often, trends that begin on the streets of Brooklyn or in the corners of the Lower East Side, eventually make their way to the runway of our favorite high fashion brands.

Sneaker culture has permeated fashion for decades and now Dior and Jordan Brand have confirmed they will be collabing on the Air Jordan 1 High OG collaboration. Dior showed their pre-Fall 2020 collection in Miami, where the shoe was modeled down the runway.

This is a great time for the release of the shoe as the Air Jordan 1 will be celebrating their 35th anniversary while Dior’s Men is debuting their collection in the United States.

Kim Jones, who has been the Creative Director for the Menswear division since Spring/Summer 2018 stated, “I love mixing together different worlds, different ideas – and Jordan Brand and Maison Dior are both emblematic of absolute excellence in their fields. To bring them together in this special collaboration is to propose something exciting and truly new.”

But it is, “new?” Fashion designer Dapper Dan was mixing high fashion logos with streetstyle for decades in Harlem, before being shut down by the very same fashion houses that he creatively elevated. Today, he works with Gucci, and maybe the financial success of the brand, whose Q3 earnings were up 10.7%, is encouraging other fashion houses to delve more into this arena.

The shoe is made in Italy from calf-leather that’s similar to Maison Dior’s leather goods. The Jumpman Wings logo is on the ankle collar and features the words ‘AIR DIOR’ prominently.

These limited edition shoes will release in April 2020. Prices haven’t been officially released, but whispers throughout the industry have suggested around 2K.

Beauties, we want to know – are you feeling the Air Dior’s? Take our poll below and let us know if they are haute or naught.

Keep clicking to see our favorite looks.

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Nike Is Going High Fashion With Air Dior [POLL] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: