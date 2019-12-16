Did Nipsey Hussle’s Bodyguard Beat Up Wack 100?

Wack 100, infamous rapper manager of The Game and Blueface, made a lot of noise not too long ago when he suggested that the late Nipsey Hussle wasn’t a legend. As idiotic of an opinion as that may seem, Wack continues to support his stance.

One person who’s probably been waiting to cross paths with the rap manager for awhile is J-Roc, one of Nipsey’s former bodyguards.

The two allegedly met at the conclusion of Rolling Loud, a giant music festival in California. Rumors surfaced of a beat down between Roc and Wack, but to this point there is no video evidence of the actual event. There is, however, video of the moments just before and just after.

So, what yall think? Fair or foul???

was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Matty Willz Posted December 16, 2019

