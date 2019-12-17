Win A Trip To New York & Live “Like A Boss” Sweepstakes

Enter for your chance to win a trip for two to New York & live “LIKE A BOSS”. Trip for two includes return flights and 4 days & three nights in New York plus more!

Choose your most loyal buddy and embark on a fun-filled adventure to New York during the dates of your choosing in honor of the hysterical new comedy, LIKE A BOSS starring Tiffany Haddish, Rose Byrne and Salma Hayek. Spending money is provided for self-arranged ground transportation upon arrival in New York. Your home away from home will be in proximity to Manhattan’s Fashion District, a perfect place to take in sightseeing, shopping, dining or to search for the latest and greatest beauty and fashion trends.

Once settled, bond with your bestie as you sightsee at your leisure from both land and water. Your Hop-On-Hop-Off covered double decker bus tour passes will allow unlimited access to visit Downtown, Uptown and Brooklyn. You can also tour at night to take in the best spots for twilight sightseeing. For a change of scenery, take in the city by water with a 90-minute narrated harbor cruise showcasing the New York City skyline and famous landmarks including the Statue of Liberty. You will also receive passes to visit either the Museum of the City of New York or the New York Historical Society. Your New York LIKE A BOSS getaway is sure to leave you and your companion with stories to last a lifetime.

GRAND PRIZE

Round-trip, economy airfare for two (2) to New York

Three (3) nights lodging in Manhattan (Fashion District) double occupancy

Spending money for self-arranged transfers to/from NYC airport to hotel in an AMEX gift card or similar

Two (2) Hop-On-Hop-Off, Harbor cruise and Museum Of The City Of NY tickets

Limited travel insurance for two (2)

Note: Winner may choose travel dates (within 2020). Certain travel restrictions and blackout dates including major holidays will apply. Flight times and travel dates at the discretion of Paramount Pictures and Performance Entertainment. Winner and his/her travel companions must travel together on same itinerary. Trip must be completed prior to December 31, 2020 and must be fully confirmed and booked within 60 days of verified prize acceptance.

Prize has no cash alternative, is non-transferrable and non-refundable.

