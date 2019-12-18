CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

BREAKING: Tekashi 69 Sentenced To Prison

Tekashi 6ix9ine live in Copenhagen.

Source: PYMCA / Getty

Tekashi 69 won’t be going home today. In fact, he won’t be seeing home anytime soon. The rapper, Daniel Hernandez was sentenced to 24 months in prison with 5 years probation in his racketeering case, citing his cooperation with prosecutors. The news was first reported by Matthew Russell Lee of Inner City Press.

Reportedly, due to 13 months already served, 69 could be out in late 2020.

Tekashi was facing a minimum of 37 years in prison for multiple charges including racketeering and firearms. He was also on probation for unlawful use of a minor in a sexual performance from an incident in 2015. However, due to his cooperation with the feds which enabled them to put away members of the Nine Trey Bloods gang, 69 was able to get a lighter sentence. There has been no confirmation that Tekashi would enter Witness Protection after his released as rumored.

SOURCE | Inner City Press Twitter

RELATED: Ex-NYPD Sergeant Pleads Guilty To Moving Drugs For Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Bloods Crew

RELATED: Tekashi 6ix9ine Begs For Leniency, Requests Time Served

Tekashi69’s Driver Was Detained By ICE, Quickly Turned Informant

3 photos Launch gallery

Tekashi69’s Driver Was Detained By ICE, Quickly Turned Informant

Continue reading Tekashi69’s Driver Was Detained By ICE, Quickly Turned Informant

Tekashi69’s Driver Was Detained By ICE, Quickly Turned Informant

[caption id="attachment_820297" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital[/caption] There is no honor amongst thieves, and even less so surrounding struggle rappers. Today (Sept. 23), Tekashi 6ix 9ine’s ex-driver, Jorge River admitted in court that he became a federal informant after he was picked up by ICE. Last week, Tekashi got all the headlines as he proceeded to drop dimes on any and everybody in the trial of Nine Trey Gangsta Blood gang members Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison. According to Inner City Press’ Matthew Russell Lee’, whose Twitter timeline has become a must-read during this trial, Rivera got detained by ICE, and soon became an informant, unbeknownst to Tekashi and his Nine Trey associates. “While you were detained, did you speak with law enforcement about cooperating?” Jorge was asked. He replied, “Yes.” Oh, there’s more. Following up, the prosecution asked Rivera, “Did you ever come to believe that Tekashi suspected you of cooperating,” To this he replied, “Yes, toward the end.” Worth noting, Rivera had turned informant by the time of Tekashi’s kidnapping, which is probably why there was surveillance footage of the jux (he was a driver by trade so cameras in the whip were not out of the ordinary). https://twitter.com/innercitypress/status/1176137552660762624 Bruh! The TV movie about this Tekashi and Nine Trey saga is going to have to be a three-parter, at least. Peep reactions to the latest snitching below. https://twitter.com/innercitypress/status/1176136309603221505

BREAKING: Tekashi 69 Sentenced To Prison  was originally published on kysdc.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close