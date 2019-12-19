CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

House Votes to Impeach President Donald Trump For Abuse of Power

The fight has just begun.

President Trump Delivers His First State of The Union Address To Joint Session of Congress

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald Trump.

The decision follows weeks of testimony related to his dealings with Ukraine and hours of fiery debate over the process.

The House has voted to impeach Trump on abuse of power and obstruction of justice charges. This makes Trump only the third president in U.S. history to be impeached.

What’s next after that? An arduous trial.

Read More: NBC News 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

House Votes to Impeach President Donald Trump For Abuse of Power  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close