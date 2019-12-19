You Care: Nick Cannon Drops Another Eminem Diss Using Infamous “Black Girls Are B*tches” Lyrics

Nick Cannon is not letting this latest brouhaha with Eminem go. In the latest salvo—honestly, we’re not keeping track, because…life is short—the actor, artist and executive used the infamous “Black girls are b*tches/Black girls are dumb” line from an old Slim Shady freestyle before he blew up.

Back when Eminem was beefing with Benzino (yes, that really did happen), the alleged The Source magazine co-founder, unearthed an old freestyle/song called “Ole Foolish Pride” by the Detroit rapper with questionable and racist lyrics. Eminem soon apologized and was basically given a pass by many, but not all.

So here we are in 2019 and for Nick’s third Em diss, titled “Canceled: The Invitation,” he used the aforementioned lyrics for a chorus on a song that paints Eminem as a racist and guest of the culture. Obviously, Mr. Cannon is still stewing over the bars Shady sent his way on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above,” featuring Mary J. Blige.

As for Joe Crack, he’s remained Switzerland despite the ruckus he has, sort of, caused by letting the disparaging verse rock.

Eminem addressed the “Ole Foolish Pride” debacle on “Yellow Brick Road” from his 2004 Encore album.

We’ll let you decide whether or not Nick Cannon delivered any scathing bars for Em by including the song below. Will this new tune lead to Eminem’s cancelation? Considering the previous two cuts—”The Invitation” and “Pray For Him”—clearly didn’t do the job, we wouldn’t bank on it.

Also, Cannon must not have took heed to the slander he himself received over the last songs.

