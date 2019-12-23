CLOSE
So Beautiful
BROW MAINTENANCE: The 5 Best Eyebrow Gels

Drawing focus to her bold eyebrows

Source: PeopleImages / Getty

Ask any makeup enthusiast, eyebrows shape your face and make or break your look. And if you’re not well versed on the art of setting your brows, you may be doing your makeup look a disservice. No matter how long you take to fill in your brows, highlight your arch and brow bone or clean up your work with concealer, if you don’t set your brows, your look won’t last. So, by the end of the day you can count on your eyebrows flaunting a smeared or smudged appearance. Yeah, it’s not too cute.

The only way to keep your product in place is to keep a brow gel handy. This product works to maintain your eyebrow shape for a long-lasting look. While there are many hacks that people use in place of a brow gel, this is one product we recommend stocking up on. After all, with all the work you put into crafting the perfect eyebrow, you may as well make sure it lasts.

If you’re in the shopping mood, we’ve got you covered. We’re sharing five of the best brow gels to keep your brows perfectly arched, full and defined with every use. Get your credit card ready and click through the following pages to give your makeup collection an upgrade.

BROW MAINTENANCE: The 5 Best Eyebrow Gels  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

