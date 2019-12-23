Ian Connor Has Been In Jail This Whole Time [Photo]

Ian Connor had a good, albeit debatable, run as a star influencer in the music and fashion scene. However, accusations of sexual assault derailed his wave, while gun charges landed him in the bing for a year.

Back in June, Connor revealed that he was heading to the pokey.

Connor was sentenced in three different cases, though two of them resulted in suspended sentences for firearms possession, which netted him a few years of probation. However, the third case, which was tied to a May 2016 incident, resulted in a 363 day sentence for “negligent discharge of a firearm.”

He began serving his sentence immediately. He’s due out this summer, but maybe earlier if good behavior is factored in.

Then today (Dec. 23), Connor shared a photo of himself from the L.A. County Jail. He doesn’t seem worse for wear except for the band-aid he is sporting on his forehead. Nevertheless, the post asserts that he still claims to be the Sickö World Leader.

Before he left for his bid, he noted that his fiancée Raven Tracy would run his brand and day to day business while he is away. As for the allegations against, they’ve yet to be full addressed. Also worth noting, back in 2016 he got into a brawl with Theophilus London and A$AP Bari in Paris. The latter has had domestic issues of his own including sexual assault and a drug bust.

