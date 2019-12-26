Tyler, the Creator Reflects On His Debut Album ‘Bastard’ On Its 10th Anniversary

The holiday season is not only reserved for opening presents but also for reflection. With the tenth anniversary of his debut album Bastard, Tyler, the Creator, looked back on the project.

The “Earthquake” crooner hit Instagram on Wednesday (Dec.25) and took a stroll down memory lane with his 8.7 million followers to detail his humble beginnings and career growth since Bastard’s release 10 years ago this day. In the post which is comprised of a gallery of photos from around that time, the third picture, Tyler shared some words stating:

“on Christmas 2009, I released my first album BASTARD on zshare to 46 people. I had ideas, an unmeasurable amount of energy, and wanted to piss off/get a reaction from anyone with ears… I’d like to say Syd and Travis opening their home to me, and my ideas was my real big break,”

He went on to thank his Odd Future crew and broke down what albums influenced the making of his debut effort as well as Bastard still serving as the basis of his music now.

“marshalls RELAPSE album. james pants SEVEN SEALS. nite jewels GOOD EVENING. whatever the COOL KID was doing. grizzly bear VECKATIMEST and clipse HELL HATH NO FURY were the things that melted together to form this album.”

“NEW MAGIC WAND is really just a perfected version of FRENCH. 10 years later and still being fixated on the same idea is mental but once perfected that closure allows new ground to be explored with full attention.”

Since Bastard’s release, Tyler has blessed us with Goblin, Wolf, Cherry Bomb, Flower Boy, and his latest critically acclaimed album IGOR which earned him a Grammy nomination and also the no.1 spot on Billboard. It’s been a great year for the rapper who also graced the cover of GQ’s “Men of the Year” issue and successfully trolled Funk Flex while spitting a freestyle about “hot butt sex.”

