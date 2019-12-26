CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tyler, the Creator Reflects On His Debut Album ‘Bastard’ On Its 10th Anniversary

He went on to thank his Odd Future crew and broke down what albums influenced the making of his debut effort as well as Bastard still serving as the basis of his music now.

Tyler, the Creator Reflects On His Debut Album Bastard

Source: Lia Toby/BFC / Getty

The holiday season is not only reserved for opening presents but also for reflection. With the tenth anniversary of his debut album Bastard, Tyler, the Creator, looked back on the project.

The “Earthquake” crooner hit Instagram on Wednesday (Dec.25) and took a stroll down memory lane with his 8.7 million followers to detail his humble beginnings and career growth since Bastard’s release 10 years ago this day. In the post which is comprised of a gallery of photos from around that time, the third picture, Tyler shared some words stating:

“on Christmas 2009, I released my first album BASTARD on zshare to 46 people. I had ideas, an unmeasurable amount of energy, and wanted to piss off/get a reaction from anyone with ears… I’d like to say Syd and Travis opening their home to me, and my ideas was my real big break,”

He went on to thank his Odd Future crew and broke down what albums influenced the making of his debut effort as well as Bastard still serving as the basis of his music now.

“marshalls RELAPSE album. james pants SEVEN SEALS. nite jewels GOOD EVENING. whatever the COOL KID was doing. grizzly bear VECKATIMEST and clipse HELL HATH NO FURY were the things that melted together to form this album.”

“NEW MAGIC WAND is really just a perfected version of FRENCH. 10 years later and still being fixated on the same idea is mental but once perfected that closure allows new ground to be explored with full attention.” 

View this post on Instagram

10 YEARS( 3rd photo i wrote something)

A post shared by Tyler, The Creator (@feliciathegoat) on

Since Bastard’s release, Tyler has blessed us with Goblin, WolfCherry Bomb, Flower Boy, and his latest critically acclaimed album IGOR which earned him a Grammy nomination and also the no.1 spot on Billboard. It’s been a great year for the rapper who also graced the cover of GQ’s “Men of the Year” issue and successfully trolled Funk Flex while spitting a freestyle about “hot butt sex.

Photo: Lia Toby/BFC / Getty

Tyler, the Creator Reflects On His Debut Album ‘Bastard’ On Its 10th Anniversary  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close