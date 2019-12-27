Regardless of how much he tries to make things right in the eyes of the federal government, Tekashi 6ix9ine just can’t seem to catch a break (karma?).

Just a week after learning he’d have to serve two years in prison and be obligated to continue be a government informant even as a free man, Tekashi took yet another L this week as a court ruled in favor of a Danish rapper who says Tekashi’s label blocked him from dropping a 6ix9ine featured cut.

AllHipHop is reporting that Danish rapper, Sleiman, had dropped close to $100K to have the “Gummo” rapper hop on his cut “Red Bandnna/Black Hoodie,” but when Tekashi’s label 10K Projects heard Sleiman was preparing to release the song they threatened him with a lawsuit if he went through with the drop. Not trying to lose out on that King Kong grip he dropped for his Tekashi feature, Sleiman sued both 10K Projects and Tekashi 6ix9ine for ownership of the song and though he let 10K off the hook in the lawsuit, he continued to battle Tekashi in court and ultimately took home the W.

Judge Pamela K. Chen granted Sleiman a default judgment since Tekashi 69 never answered to the lawsuit – he was busy testifying against members of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

That’s a shame.

The L could end up costing Tekashi hundreds of thousands of dollars come February when the Judge officially rules on the case.

Why Tekashi didn’t just sign off and let Sleiman release the collaboration is anyone’s guess, but best believe that will be the last time anyone will fight to get a Tekashi 6ix9ine guest appearance on their cut.

Danish Rapper Wins Court Case Against Crooner Tekashi 6ix9ine was originally published on hiphopwired.com

O Posted December 27, 2019

