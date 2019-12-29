CLOSE
The Real Pimp C: Chad Lamont Butler Was More Than Just A Dope Emcee

Pimp C Video Shoot

Source: Bill Olive / Getty

Can you believe it’s been nearly 13 years since we lost hip hop legend Pimp C? It seems like just yesterday that the Houston native put the world on to what it really meant to be a chopped and screwed Southern King.

Many hip hop artists we know and love these days have been influenced by Pimp in some way. Especially rappers from the South.

Since he came in the game in the early 90’s with UGK member Bun B, emcees in the game have always spoken highly about Pimp. After his shocking death in 2007, Bun told MTV News:

Pimp was very respectful of the [musicians] that came before him. R&B, jazz, different blues and stuff; he was a big Wes Montgomery fan, he was a big [John] Coltrane fan, he was a George Benson fan. He was really respectful of music in that sense and he was respectful of the fact that he knew the opinions and the way that our elders looked at our music at the time; this was in our earliest inception.

They boast about everything from his infectious music to his reputation in the streets. We all know that Chad Butler, aka Pimp C was a dope emcee who didn’t take any crap from anyone — but did you know that he had a funny personality that nearly all of his peers still brag about today?

Happy Birthday, Pimp! You are forever missed. Hit the flip to see a rare footage of the late great Houston legend.

The Real Pimp C: Chad Lamont Butler Was More Than Just A Dope Emcee  was originally published on globalgrind.com

