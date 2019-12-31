CLOSE
Past Due: Offset Sued By Jeweler, On The Hook For $47,000 Tab

The lawsuit also names Quality Control Music COO, Kevin "Coach K" Lee.

Offset Allegedly Owes Popular LA Jeweler $47,000 For 2018 Jewelry Purchase

You want to head into the new year with all of your bills squared away, that won’t be the case for Offset. A jeweler is claiming the “Clout” rapper owes him some money for jewels he purchased back in 2018.

According to TMZ, Cardi B’s husband owes $47,000 to a popular LA jeweler for some bling he bought over a year ago in October, and, of course, he got receipts.

Per TMZ:

Peter Marco of Extraordinary Jewels Beverly Hills is going after the Migos rapper for $47,000, for what he claims are unpaid fees from an October 2018 transaction at his store.
The legal docs — obtained by TMZ — include a copy of an invoice allegedly showing Offset bought some bling for $110k, but only paid $63k at the time … leaving the balance of $47k.
According to Marco … his legal team sent Offset a letter in early December demanding the payment within 7 days, but it looks like they didn’t get it. So now, the jeweler wants the full amount … plus interest and attorney fees.The lawsuit also names Quality Control Music COO, Kevin “Coach K” Lee, the music label the reps Offset’s rap group The Migos. A rep for Coach K reached out to the celebrity gossip site claiming Lee is “perplexed”  as to why he is named in the lawsuit.

“A rep for Coach K tells us he’s absolutely perplexed as to why he’s included in the lawsuit. We’re told he had absolutely no knowledge of the sale and wasn’t involved in any capacity, nor does he know who Peter Marco is — the rep says K rarely even buys jewelry for himself — other than the occasional vintage watch from a seller in Atlanta.”

Riggghhhtt. We will see how this plays out in the new year. Offset, and his wife Cardi B just celebrated purchasing a new mansion in Atlanta, and Bardi gifting him $500K, we wouldn’t be shocked if Marco saw the flexes on IG and was like where the hell is my money?

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

