YG Apologizes For Old “Ignorant” Views He Expressed Towards The LGBTQ Community

New year, new YG. The always very outspoken Bompton-born rapper is turning over a new leaf in the new decade and is apologizing for the views he held towards the LGBTQ community.

Yesterday (Jan.2), the rapper took to his Twitter account to issue the impromptu public apology that caught his followers by surprise.

“It’s been brought to my attention that my old views on life was ignorant. I apologize to the LGBTQ kommunity for ever komin across like I was anything but respectful and accepting. Live. Love. Ya Life. Gang!”

It’s not clear what sparked YG’s epiphany, but some fans are alluding to the fact that YG dating Kehlani, who identifies as a queer, could be a reason for the apology. Reactions to the apology include either Kehlani has changed him for the better, or he is just doing to basically “appease” his lady.

Kehlani done changed mans — clarisssssss (@clarixiiix) January 1, 2020

He only saying that to appease to kehlani 😂😂😂 — Oprah's son (@WHOTFIsdaquan) January 1, 2020

Whatever the case might be, you know what we call this? It’s called growth, and we salute YG for stepping up to the plate. The “FDT” rapper is the latest celebrity to realize their previous stances when it comes to the LGBTQ community. Just recently, Eddie Murphy spoke on his old homophobic jokes make him “cringe” today.

“Some of it. Some of it, I cringe when I watch. I’m like, oh my God, I can’t believe I said that!”

We are here for our Black celebs having more acceptive views, plus nobody wants to be canceled cause those old headass Tweets and statements always find a way of coming back to haunt you *coughs* just ask Camila Cabello.

