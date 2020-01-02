‘Self Made: Inspired By The Life of Madam C.J. Walker’ Gets Netflix Premiere Date [Photos]

Madam C.J. Walker is a name way too many people are not readily familiar with. Netflix will be doing its parts to shine a spotlight on the OG Black woman millionaire with Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker, which premieres in March.

The four-part limited series will debut on March 20, 2020 and stars Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer as the trailblazing African-American mogul.

Madam C.J. Walker, born Sarah Breedlove in Louisiana, rose to fame and fortune selling and marketing Black hair products and cosmetics to Black women. While considered the wealthiest Black businesswomen in America at the time of her death, she also developed a reputation for her philanthropy and political and social activism.

Now keep in mind that Walker passed away at the age of 51, in 1919. Considering she pre-dated the Civil Rights Movement by decades, it reveals just how remarkable of an entrepreneur she became despite the racism and sexism she faced at the time.

The Netflix original series was inspired by the On Her Own Ground: The Life and Times of Madam C. J. Walker, which was written by Walker’s own great-great-granddaughter, A’Lelia Bundles.

The series features a who’s who of Black acting talent including Blair Underwood as her husband C.J. Walker, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter Lelia, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness, among others. While produced by SpringHill Entertainment, Spencer also serves as an executive producer as do LeBron James and his buddy Maverick Carter.

All that said, it would behoove you to tune in see Madame C.J. Walker’s hustle at work on March 20.

