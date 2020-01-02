CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Unveils First Look At Octavia Spencer As Madam C.J. Walker In Upcoming Limited Series

March can't get here soon enough.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix‘s push for Black content continues with its new project about Madam C.J. Walker.

Netflix has finally released more details on the series that is set to star Octavia Spencer playing the legendary Walker. The series which is titled Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker will be split up into four parts and will debut on the streaming service come March 20.

“In the series, Oscar-winning actress Spencer stars as Sarah Breedlove, known as Madam C.J. Walker, the black hair care pioneer and mogul who overcame hostile turn-of-the-century America, epic rivalries, tumultuous marriages and family challenges to become America’s first black, female self-made millionaire,” Deadline explains.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Spencer isn’t the only star that will be featured in the documentary– Blair Underwood as her husband C.J. Walker, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter Lelia, Carmen Ejogo as Walker’s business rival Addie Munroe, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Freeman Ransom and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.

The series was produced by SpringHill Entertainment— the company formed by LeBron James and childhood friend Maverick Carter– and Wonder Street in association with Warner Bros. Television. With the release of the show still over two months away, Netflix is whetting our appetite with a few pictures to get us even more hyped.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Breedlove’s story will surely be interesting on-screen as she was the youngest of six siblings and the first to be born into freedom after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed. After a tough life of being orphaned at seven, and getting married at 14 to reportedly escape abuse from her brother and law to eventually becoming a pioneer in Black hair care.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker

Source: Netflix / Netflix

Netflix Unveils First Look At Octavia Spencer As Madam C.J. Walker In Upcoming Limited Series  was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close