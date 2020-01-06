CLOSE
Slim Thug ft. Yela Yela “We Pull Out In Houston,” A-F-R-O “2020 Rhyme” & More

Slim Thug and Yela Yela got rims that'll wreck your wheels and A-F-R-O takes a break from watching 'The Irishman' to bust a rhyme. Today's Daily Visuals.

Texas Chapter of the Recording Academy's 25th Anniversary Gala

Source: Rick Kern / Getty

2019 saw the return of many rappers from yesteryear and among them was H-Town’s own Slim Thug who dropped a gang of new videos throughout the year, but if you thought he’d slow up in 2020, you’d be wrong.

Continuing his grizzly in 2020, Slim Thug links up with Yella Yella in his latest visuals for “We Pull Out In Houston” where Thug and Yela floss some candy painted whips equipped with the ankle rippin’ rims. Spurs for cars?

A-F-R-O meanwhile might not be busting rhymes on The Breaks anymore but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t have bars and his clip to “2020 Rhyme” shows and proves that his blast from the past style is good enough to hang with the best of emcees. Are we the only ones who miss VH1’s 90’s Hip-Hop series?

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from White $osa, 23Youngin featuring Jhonni Blaze, and more.

SLIM THUG FT. YELLA YELLA – “WE PULL OUT IN HOUSTON”

A-F-R-O – “2020 RHYME”

LIL ESCO 28 FT. ROBTHEPLAYBOY – “IGHT I’MMA F*CK WITCHA”

23YOUNGIN FT. JHONNI BLAZE – “BANDIT”

TALIBANDO FT. RIO DA YUNG OG – “GHETTO BROTHERS”

WHITE $OSA – “BABY JOKER”

Photo: Getty

Slim Thug ft. Yela Yela “We Pull Out In Houston,” A-F-R-O “2020 Rhyme” & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

