‘Power’ Recap: Dre Is The First Suspect In The Mystery To Find Out #WhoShotGhost?

Previously on Power, James St. Patrick was on the verge of realizing his goal of becoming a legitimate politician/businessman, but that all came to an end with one bullet. With the list of suspects who wanted James dead extremely long, the show left its loyal viewers wondering #WhoShotGhost? Now it’s time find out and for the final episodes of the Starz hit drama, the show’s writers are doing a whole process of elimination with the remaining characters and up first is everybody’s favorite *sarcastic voice* D-boy/snitch Dre.

Dre’s Rise To Power Is Put On Hold

The episode conveniently titled “Still DRE” opens up with Coleman with his daughter Heaven and the mother of his child discussing his next move. Dre’s girlfriend wants to get away from it all and move to Las Vegas and stay with her sister. Dre is not onboard with that idea because he thinks the moves he set up during the midseason finale will eventually have him sitting high atop the drug game.

His confidence is quickly shaken when he learns while watching the news that James has left Tate’s campaign and joined Lorrette Walsh’s ticket to become her lieutenant governor. Dre is absolutely stunned because he thought he took care of his nemesis and former mentor Ghost by planting Terry Silver’s phone in his posh apartment. Knowing that if Ghost can win that seat, it would make him untouchable and give him even more power, Dre immediately texts Saxe informing him they have to meet and jets over to his house.

Saxe is currently unemployed thanks to a complaint filed by Dre and informs him that due to him no longer being employed, taking down Ghost is going to take a tad bit longer. Plus, on top of that, he had no idea before Dre told him that James was on Walsh’s ticket as her potential lieutenant governor. Saxe implores Dre to relax because Saxe feels James will not make it that far and urges Dre to trust him to take care of things. Dre warns him to get it done, or he will take matters into his own hands.

The Serbs Want Revenge and Almost Get It

The little issue of Dre being set up by Ghost, making it seem like he killed the Serbian drug lord Jason Micic comes back to haunt him. During a meeting with his new crew and a brief reunion with an old friend, Jason’s boys show up to settle the score with Dre. They believe Dre killed Jason, and before Dre could say it was Ghost, his boy puts a bullet in the head of lead Serb, and a gun battle ensues. Now, if you have been watching Power for all 6 seasons, you would know that somehow, someway, Dre manages to always escape these situations.

This time around, Dre does catch a bullet in the shoulder, but to escape death in typical Dre fashion, he used his own friend as a shield to get out the situation. Dre makes it home and gets patched up by his girlfriend, who is not too happy to see her boyfriend shot, and it only adds to the fears she initially displayed at the beginning of the episode. She doesn’t want to have to see Dre get put in a casket and threatens to pack up her and Heaven’s things and head to Vegas. Dre isn’t trying to hear that and yells that Heaven isn’t going anywhere. He eventually calms down and agrees to leave with her after she reminds him that he nearly died, and there is nothing in NYC for them anymore. The only problem left is cash, and they don’t have any of it. Dre’s girlfriend suggests he should return home, but he is not to keen on that suggestion but knows he has no choice.

The Adventures of Francis and Spotswood

While Dre is on the outside trying to figure things out, we get to follow our favorite goons 2-Bit real name Francis and Spanky hilariously born Spotswood, who is on their way to getting sent to prison. Last season we saw them get picked up during a raid on the warehouse that Dre orchestrated that made it seemed like Tommy was behind it. Before they head inside, they are interrogated by the annoying voiced gumshoe, Detective Blanca.

2-Bit held his ground during the questioning when asked about Tommy, Spanky, on the other hand, you could see right off the bat he was gonna be the easier target. Once Blanca threatened Spanky with the idea of life in prison, he cracks and tells her to look into the death of a Primera named Pancho. Now for those who don’t remember, Pancho is a member of Soldado Nation and was second in command to Carlos Ruiz. He eventually took over when Ruiz was killed by Tommy and later left to go work with Dre and Diego Martinez. He returned to work with Tommy in season 5, but after a heated argument between the both of them, Tommy didn’t hesitate to kill him on the spot.

After questioning, the two goons are returned to the precinct’s holding cell, where they are trying to figure out between the both of them if Tommy really did snitch on them. 2-Bit doesn’t think it was Tommy because it just doesn’t make any sense to him that Tommy would blow up his own operation. Spanky believes otherwise and seems convinced Blanca knows it was Tommy. 2-Bit isn’t happy to hear Spanky is even taking the word of the feds in the first place and suggests that it was Dre who snitched on them.

Dre Sets Out To Scrounge Up Cash

After agreeing to leave with Heaven and his girlfriend to Vegas, Dre needs to some cash…quickly. His first stop is a visit with his mother. Right off the bat, you get the impression that the relationship between mother and son really doesn’t exist. Dre begs his momma for some monetary help, hitting her with the sob story that he’s trying to start a better life for his daughter that his mother didn’t even know to exist until this meeting. Momma Coleman tells her son nah because apparently he’s been lying to her all of his life.

After striking out with his momma, Dre heads to Tasha’s daycare to see if he can squeeze her for some much-needed cash.

Tasha isn’t trying to hear it from Dre being that she doesn’t have any money after the raid on her daycare scared away all of her customers. Dre wisely uses the fact he knows that her son Riq is moving drugs and requests Tasha to pay him $50,000, or he will burn down her business. Tasha resists at first, but when Dre points out he got the brick from Ghost, and it won’t look good if he snitches on them, she decides to call Riq to tell him to meet up with Dre.

Riq shows up with looks to be half of what the brick is valued at. Being that he needs the money, he takes cash from Riq, who asks for another favor with the promise of giving Dre more money the following week. Riq wants Dre to get him an untraceable gun, he doesn’t reveal what he needs it for, but we have a pretty good idea. Dre says he will do it if he gets him access to Ghost. Riq is hesitant being that he and his father aren’t on the best of terms, but Dre convinces him to do it, and Riq takes him to Club Truth to speak with his father.

Ghost is not too happy to see his son walking into his office with the enemy. Replaying the scene we experienced during last year’s midseason finale from Dre’s point-of-view, Ghost agrees to give Dre $500,000. He tells Dre he can only give $250,000 and to meet him in an hour at a location later to be revealed by Ghost. So that leaves just one more person Dre has to speak with, and that is Councilman Tate.

Tate’s response is like everyone else’s except Riq when Dre shows up. He isn’t too thrilled to see Dre and knows when he pops up, he is asking for something. Tate’s campaign is currently not looking good after James and Ramona have left, and Dre’s promise of dirt on Ghost is very intriguing to Tate. Instead of asking for money, Dre requests two new IDs and custom plates, and Tate agrees after Dre tells him that the police want Riq for the murder of the dirty cop who killed Raina.

Dre’s Plans Go Up Flames

Dre thinks he is about to flee town with his baby mama and daughter, but this is where Ghost and the murder of Jason Micic come back into play. The police finally catch up with Dre at the location he was supposed to meet Ghost at to get his money. His stay in jail puts him back in the crosshairs of 2-Bit and Spanky, who have been contracted by Ghost to kill him in prison.

Luckily for Dre, who again magically always finds a way to dodge death, Blanca shows up in the nick of time to request Dre for questioning. So 2-Bit is gonna have to put the shiv away cause he missed his opportunity to kill Dre.

We revisit another scene we saw in last year’s mid-season finale but again this time from Dre’s perspective. Blanca allows Dre the opportunity to lie about seeing Ghost kill Terry Silver and even coached him what to say during his “confession.” She honors her promise of getting him out prison, and Dre is once again back on the streets. While be being transported by two agents, he somehow manages to escape their custody.

Dre runs to his momma’s house and breaks in to steal a jewelry box cause that is gonna give him enough cash to go on the run with. His momma, who he thought was sleeping, surprises him, but she is strapped.

Momma Coleman pretty much disowns her son but doesn’t shoot him, we kinda wished she did. Dre takes the gun from her and has some harsh words for his own mother before he leaves with her Sunday bling. Dre’s next stop, back to Councilman Tate’s office, to pick up the two IDs and custom plates the nervous crook needs before hitting the road. When he gets there, we find Tate in a black hoody looking like he’s ready to go kill someone *wink, wink* but instead, he offers Dre $100,000 to cancel Christmas for James St. Patrick.

Dre needs the dough, but he knows time is running out for him, plus he promised his baby momma they would be heading out of town. After going back and forth about the job, Dre takes the cash and promises he will do it despite Tate saying if he fails, the politician will point the authorities in his direction using the fact that he knows Dre’s new identity.

With $100,000 on him, Dre has enough money to leave and contemplates not even doing the job. But he decides to head to Truth to kill James against his girlfriend’s wishes. Before Dre can pull off the job, the hired goon hears a gunshot and runs back out of the club. He encounters Blanca, and before she can stop him, he punches her, hops in the car, and pulls off. Dre thinks they got away and arrives at a gas station for a snack and a drink. While he is paying for his chips and soda, he hears on the news that James is indeed dead, so that means Tate can’t say he didn’t finish the job.

Walking back to the car, the police eventually arrive and arrest Dre once again, but this time for the murder of James St. Patrick, which he didn’t commit. We quickly find out that Dre’s baby mother went to live with his mother since she had nowhere else to go. Dre’s momma reveals such during a conversation with her son while visiting him in prison. He begs her to help him, and she feels he deserves to be in prison but will do whatever it takes to get him out. But that won’t matter because 2-Bit and Spanky notice they got another chance to take Dre out. Dre, being a fast thinker, decides to start a mini-riot so he can get thrown in solitary confinement to save his bacon. Unfortunately for him, that won’t keep 2-Bit and Spanky away from him.

The guards are also in Jame’s pocket, so they allow 2-Bit and Spanky access to Dre’s holding cell. Spanky fills up the room with towels doused with a flammable substance before he just sprays Dre with the liquid. Like he always does, Dre begs for his life and even reveals that Ghost is dead, but this is personal for 2-Bit and Spanky. 2-Bit tosses a lighter in the cell and sets Dre on fire, he isn’t escaping that.

The following day, 2-Bit stops by Spanky’s cell to pay him a visit and learns that his partner has been let out. He returns to his cell and makes a call on the burner phone to drop a dime on Spanky, whom he quickly figures out snitched to get out of jail.

During Spanky’s conversation with Blanca, he denies any involvement in Dre’s death. We quickly see that Paz shows up. Safe to assume we will be following what she was doing that faithful night leading up to Jame’s death. Did Paz do it? Did she shoot Ghost? We will find out on the next episode of Power.

"Power" Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS] 55 photos Launch gallery "Power" Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS] 1. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 1 of 55 2. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 2 of 55 3. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 3 of 55 4. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 4 of 55 5. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 5 of 55 6. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 6 of 55 7. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 7 of 55 8. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 8 of 55 9. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 9 of 55 10. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 10 of 55 11. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 11 of 55 12. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 12 of 55 13. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 13 of 55 14. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 14 of 55 15. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 15 of 55 16. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 16 of 55 17. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 17 of 55 18. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 18 of 55 19. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 19 of 55 20. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 20 of 55 21. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 21 of 55 22. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 22 of 55 23. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 23 of 55 24. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 24 of 55 25. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 25 of 55 26. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 26 of 55 27. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 27 of 55 28. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 28 of 55 29. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 29 of 55 30. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 30 of 55 31. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 31 of 55 32. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 32 of 55 33. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 33 of 55 34. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 34 of 55 35. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 35 of 55 36. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 36 of 55 37. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 37 of 55 38. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 38 of 55 39. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 39 of 55 40. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 40 of 55 41. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 41 of 55 42. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 42 of 55 43. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 43 of 55 44. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 44 of 55 45. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 45 of 55 46. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 46 of 55 47. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 47 of 55 48. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 48 of 55 49. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 49 of 55 50. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 50 of 55 51. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 51 of 55 52. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 52 of 55 53. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 53 of 55 54. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 54 of 55 55. Power Season 6 Premiere and After Party Source:Getty 55 of 55 Skip ad Continue reading “Power” Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS] "Power" Season 6 Premiere and After Party [PHOTOS]

Photo: Starz/Power

‘Power’ Recap: Dre Is The First Suspect In The Mystery To Find Out #WhoShotGhost? was originally published on cassiuslife.com