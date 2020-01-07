CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Netflix Announces Upcoming 2020 Projects Including A Spike Lee Joint & Barack & Michelle Obama Produced Documentary

Not gonna lie, Netflix not having any Marvel related series kinda hurt, b...

Netflix and Film at Lincoln Center host the world premiere of ROLLING THUNDER REVUE: A BOB DYLAN STORY BY MARTIN SCORSESE

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Ever since Netflix paved the way for online media streaming services, others like Hulu, Amazon Prime and now even cable networks like Cinemax have tried to follow suit. Still, Netflix continues to dominate the game and going into 2020 it looks like they’ll continue to reign.

Over the weekend the network that started it all took to social media to announce a slate of new projects set to drop in the double deuce double O (wait, that’s not exactly right), and amongst the more interesting projects are Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods, documentary executive produced by Barack and Michelle Obama, Crip Camp.

Naturally a few had jokes about the title of the Obamas produced film.

Though these titles are sure to get burn once they drop later this year, we are a bit disappointed that Netflix didn’t give any update on The Council which will star Will Smith as Nicky Barnes.

Are y’all excited about Netflix’s 2020 slate of projects? Let us know in the comments.

Netflix Announces Upcoming 2020 Projects Including A Spike Lee Joint & Barack & Michelle Obama Produced Documentary  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close