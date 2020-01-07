CLOSE
Travis Scott & Cactus Jack’s ‘Jackboys’ Debut At No. 1 On Billboard Chart

Christmas season is officially over and with that, a brand new no. 1 album arrives on the Billboard 200 and it comes from none other than Travis Scott.

Jackboys, the Cactus Jack label’s debut project sold 154,000 equivalent album units dating back to its December 27th release. 79,000 of those were in traditional album sales, most of which were bundled together with merchandise sold on the Jackboys’ official webstore.

It marks the first No. 1 as a collective for label figures Sheck WesDon Toliver and Chase B and is Scott’s third No. 1 following birds in the trap sing mcknight (2016) and Astroworld (2018).

Elsewhere on the chart hip-hop wise, Roddy Ricch‘s Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial is No. 2 with 74,000 units sold, Post Malone‘s Hollywood’s Bleeding is No. 3 with 64,000 units sold, Young Thug‘s So Much Fun is No. 7 with 38,000 units sold, DaBaby‘s KIRK is No. 8 with 36,000 units sold and Summer Walker‘s Over It is No. 10 with 28,000 units sold.

