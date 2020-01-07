Why I Gave Up Laying My Edges

There is an art to laying your edges. Unfortunately, that talent has bypassed me completely. I understand the formula; get a great edge control, a toothbrush, and a head tie. The thing is, my hair texture doesn’t allow me to be great. One thought of precipitation and I am finished. Because of that, I’ve decided I’m no longer buying into the hype of laid edges. Ya’ll gonna take these semi-curly, mostly nappy edges and keep it pushin’.
The art of laying your edges has become a huge trend as of late. So huge that celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry have taken their toothbrush to the sides of their head to slick and swoop those baby hairs down into a swivel. Back in the day, laid edges was considered urban and ghetto. Once it was adopted by other races it became the acceptable, cool thing to do.
My good friend Talibah Stewart is a hair stylist based out of New York City and Pennsylvania. She has done my hair before and usually finishes it off by gelling down my edges in a way that only a stylist can do. I asked her what the method to her madness is and she said, “It really depends on how into your baby hairs you are. There are a lot of contributing factors that go into getting the perfect ‘laid edges’ look. The consistency of the product. Some just like slick edges, some like the swirl. Some might use a medium soft toothbrush, where it all started from or some might use a very fine toothed comb. But everyone’s hair texture isn’t the same and that’s why there is an art to it. The products you use can make a huge difference in the results of your edges.”
Considering the fact that I have 3c/4a combination hair, it could be that I’ve been using the wrong edge control. Regardless of that, I’m just about tired of having this extra, somewhat unnecessary step to completing my hair style. I mean, my edges are never ever actually laid anyway. They don’t give a damn about the holding strength of the gel, they don’t care about toothbrush bristles, and they definitely laugh at head ties.
In all honesty, I’m just grateful to have edges so I’m going to bypass styling them and let them do their own thing.
DON’T MISS…
Can We Stop Weaponizing Things Like Thin Edges And Infertility?
Tiffany Haddish Told Regina Hall To Use Monistat Cream To Regrow Her Edges, And It Worked
Issa Rae’s Top 25 Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet
50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet
50 Of Our Favorite Natural Hair Moments On The Red Carpet
1. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 1 of 50
2. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 2 of 50
3. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 3 of 50
4. LUPITA NYONG'OSource:Getty 4 of 50
5. SOLANGESource:Getty 5 of 50
6. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 6 of 50
7. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 7 of 50
8. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 8 of 50
9. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. VIOLA DAVISSource:Getty 10 of 50
11. VIOLA DAVISSource:Getty 11 of 50
12. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 12 of 50
13. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 13 of 50
14. JANELLE MONAESource:Getty 14 of 50
15. JANELLE MONAESource:Getty 15 of 50
16. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. KERRY WASHINGTONSource:Getty 17 of 50
18. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 18 of 50
19. AMANDLA STENBERGSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 20 of 50
21. KIKI LAYNESource:Getty 21 of 50
22. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 22 of 50
23. DANAI GURIRASource:Getty 23 of 50
24. REGINA KINGSource:Getty 24 of 50
25. REGINA KINGSource:Getty 25 of 50
26. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 26 of 50
27. DANIELLE BROOKSSource:Getty 27 of 50
28. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 28 of 50
29. YARA SHAHIDISource:Getty 29 of 50
30. ISSA RAESource:Getty 30 of 50
31. JILL SCOTTSource:Getty 31 of 50
32. JILL SCOTTSource:Getty 32 of 50
33. LENA WAITHESource:WENN 33 of 50
34. LENA WAITHESource:WENN 34 of 50
35. NATASHA ROTHWELLSource:Getty 35 of 50
36. NATASHA ROTHWELLSource:Getty 36 of 50
37. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 37 of 50
38. TRACEE ELLIS ROSSSource:Getty 38 of 50
39. GABRIELLE UNIONSource:Getty 39 of 50
40. GABRIELLE UNIONSource:Getty 40 of 50
41. TARAJI P. HENSONSource:WENN 41 of 50
42. TARAJI P. HENSONSource:WENN 42 of 50
43. ALICIA KEYSSource:Getty 43 of 50
44. ALICIA KEYSSource:Getty 44 of 50
45. RIHQANNASource:Getty 45 of 50
46. RIHANNASource:Getty 46 of 50
47. SLICK WOODSSource:Getty 47 of 50
48. ALEK WEKSource:Getty 48 of 50
49. ALEK WEKSource:Getty 49 of 50
50. MEAGAN GOODSource:Getty 50 of 50
Why I Gave Up Laying My Edges was originally published on hellobeautiful.com