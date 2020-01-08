CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

The Hotspot: Diddy & Lil Wayne Find New Girlfriends, Lizzo Steps Away From Social Media & More

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Da Brat runs down who’s who as Diddy and Lil Wayne were each spotted with their alleged new love interests. Lil Wayne’s is allegedly a beautiful plus size model (see photo below)! Plus, details on why Lizzo is taking a hiatus from Twitter and more!

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards

10 Times Lizzo Showed Us She's Got The Juice [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Lizzo Showed Us She's Got The Juice [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 10 Times Lizzo Showed Us She’s Got The Juice [PHOTOS]

10 Times Lizzo Showed Us She's Got The Juice [PHOTOS]

Lizzo exudes confidence, has charisma and could care less about what people say about her. From the red carpet dresses to her sexy lingerie photo shoots we just can't get enough of Lizzo!

The Hotspot: Diddy & Lil Wayne Find New Girlfriends, Lizzo Steps Away From Social Media & More  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close