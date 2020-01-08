CLOSE
2 Chainz & Skooly “Virgil Discount,” Summer Walker ft. Usher “Come Thru” & More

2 Chainz and Skooly pay homage to Mr. Off-White himself and Summer Walker flirts with Usher at an affordable market. Today's Daily Visuals.

Virgil Discount

Source: press handout / Atlantic

The past few years have seen fashion designer Virgil Abloh ascend from an intern at Fendi to the hottest fashion designer in the game thanks to his innovative creations for some of your favorite brands (Nike, Louis Vuitton, etc.) and now 2 Chainz is paying homage to the fashion world deity with a new cut/video.

Complete with the song title designed in that now famous Abloh Off-White font, the black-and-white visuals to “Virgil Discount” features 2 Chainz and Skooly holding their own fashion show where they’re the stars who are just dripping in ice and toking on sticky-icky.

Keeping the scene in the ATL, Summer Walker and Usher link up for the colorful clip to “Come Thru” where the two find themselves kicking it at Atlanta’s 285 Flea Market where the deals are to die for. You know you got a ride or die when she doesn’t have a problem shopping at a flea market or a 99 Cent store. Just sayin.’

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Young Dolph, Lil Mosey featuring Trippie Redd, and more.

2 CHAINZ & SKOOLY – “VIRGIL DISCOUNT”

SUMMER WALKER FT. USHER – “COME THRU”

YOUNG DOLPH – “JUICY”

LIL MOSEY FT. TRIPPIE REDD – “NEVER SCARED”

MICK JENKINS –“CAREFREE”

THA GOD FAHIM – “IRON FIST”

2 Chainz & Skooly “Virgil Discount,” Summer Walker ft. Usher “Come Thru” & More  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

