CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Aretha Franklin’s Son Aims To Boycott Jennifer Hudson Biopic Of Mom

Kecalf Cunningham, the late Queen of Soul's youngest child, took to social media to blast the upcoming film.

Aretha Franklin's 72nd Birthday Celebration

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

Since the passing of the late, great Aretha Frankin in the summer of 2018, many remembered just how vital a musical artist she was across many eras. However, Franklin’s son is aiming to boycott an upcoming biopic of his mother starring Jennifer Hudson, stating the family was not interviewed or consulted.

Kecalf Cunningham, 49, wrote the following via Facebook:

THE FRANKLIN FAMILY (DOES NOT) SUPPORT THE MOVIE THAT IS IN PRODUCTION!!!!! NOR DO WE SUPPORT THE BOOK “THE QUEEN NEXT DOOR”!!!!! NEITHER ENTITY FELT THE NEED TO CONTACT THE (CORE) FAMILY ABOUT ANYTHING!!!! HOW CAN YOU MAKE A MOVIE ABOUT A PERSON AND NOT TALK TO THE PERSONS SONS OR GRANDCHILDREN ABOUT IMPORTANT INFORMATION? HOW CAN YOU PUT A PERSONS FAMILY (IMAGE) IN A BOOK AND NOT ASK PERMISSION? IF YOU ARE A “REAL” FAN OF MY MOTHERS….PLEASE DO NOT SUPPORT THIS. ASK YOURSELF….WOULD YOU WANT THIS DONE TO YOU?

Cunningham added in a side note that his mother did approve of Jennifer Hudson in the starring role but that the film’s producers are allegedly freezing the family out of decision-making processes.

The book that was mentioned in Cunningham’s Facebook post, The Queen Next Door by Linda Solomon.

The late singer’s attorney league counsel of her estate, David Bennett, says that Cunningham’s missives are, “his attempts to become the personal representative of the estate” as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

A niece of Franklin, Sabrina Owens, has been the executor of the estate but there are some impending legal issues after a trio of handwritten wills were discovered within the singer’s couch.

Photo: Getty

Aretha Franklin’s Son Aims To Boycott Jennifer Hudson Biopic Of Mom  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close