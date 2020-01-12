Today marks Issa Rae‘s 35th rotation around the sun:

And what better way to honor the original awkward Black girl’s birthday than by sharing some awkward moments that we all can relate to. Like that awkward greeting moment when you don’t know if the situation requires a handshake or hug.

So awkward when you meet someone and they go to shake your hand and you go to hug them so they kind of punch you in the chest — Brighton Girl (@BtonGirlProbs) November 2, 2017

Hit the flip for more unpleasant moments that we all have gone through once — or twice, or every day of our awkward lives.

10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can Relate To was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

kiyonnathewriter Posted 6 hours ago

Also On Hot 107.9: