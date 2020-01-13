CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Senator Cory Booker Visits The SiriusXM Studios In Washington D.C. For A Sit-Down Interview With SiriusXM Urban View Host, Joe Madison

Source: Larry French / Getty

Another one bites the dust.

Sen. Cory Booker decided Monday to end his bid for the White House, making the announcement in the form of an email sent to supporters.

“Nearly one year ago, I got in the race for president because I believed to my core that the answer to the common pain Americans are feeling right now, the answer to Donald Trump’s hatred and division, is to reignite our spirit of common purpose to take on our biggest challenges and build a more just and fair country for everyone,” he said. “I’ve always believed that. I still believe that. I’m proud I never compromised my faith in these principles during this campaign to score political points or tear down others.”

According to NBC News, Booker shared his plans with his staff during a conference call at his campaign headquarters in Newark, NJ before making his announcement public.

With his departure, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick is now the only black candidate remaining in the 12-candidate Democratic primary.

Source: NBC News 

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close