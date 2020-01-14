You can’t keep Tamar Braxton down. The singer, host, and reality tv star mysteriously was fired from The Real in 2016 without any real explanation. The spitfire was known for her sassiness and catch phrases on the show. She was introduced to us via Braxton Family Values on WE TV, which premiered in April 2011. Tamar quickly became a fan focus and favorite. The show led to her having a spinoff with her now ex-husband, Vincent Herbert called Tamar & Vince. The Grammy award winning singer also had an appearance on Dancing With The Stars.

Braxton hasn’t been on the silver screen in a minute, but it seems like we can look forward to her return. The reality store allegedly has a beauty series coming to VH1. In June of last year, the 42-year-old confirmed via Instagram a VH1 show was in the works, she said, “YEP!!! 20 episodes!!!! And THAT aint no BULLTSHIT!”

According to theJasmineBRAND, from an exclusive interview, their sources tell the site that the “show is currently in production.”

Beauties, what kind of beauty show would you want to see on VH1 from Tamar Braxton? Would you want it to be a Project Runway type show, except with makeup artists? Would you want it to be more interview based? More reality tv based? Are you looking forward to seeing Tamar Braxton on tv again? Will you tune in?

Sound off in the comment section and congratulations to Tamar Braxton!

On To Beauty Things: Tamar Braxton Is Getting Her Own Show was originally published on hellobeautiful.com