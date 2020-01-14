CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

These Ridiculously Adorable Photos Of Pets Dressed Up Will Make Your Whole Week 

Portrait Of Wet Dog In Lake

Source: Anika Delzeit / EyeEm / Getty

Everyday, these National Days get a little more weird and orthodox. But sometimes they’re too good not to celebrate — like National Dress Up Your Pet Day.

Everyone with a pet knows that eventually they become a part of your family, so why not give them a chance to show off their personal swag but dressing them up for a day, or two…or three.

Some pet owners already have an entire section of clothes solely for  their pups and kits. A 2017 BBC article claims that in the US and UK, the market for clothing for pets is growing.

“In the US, the trend is even more pronounced. While in the UK a retailer like Argos might sell only functional winter jackets for dogs, at a US retailer like Target you can buy everything from a colourful polo shirt to stegosaurus-themed fancy dress costumes.

But when did the pet fashion trend start? The article continued:

“Ancient Greek armies would put leather boots on the feet of their horses to protect them against snow. Police animals can be dressed in fluorescent covers. But now less functional clothing is becoming a boom industry, with boutiques offering all manner of exotic outfits.”

Looks like there’s some history to this adorable day after all. In honor of National Dress Up Your Pet Day, hit the flip for insanely adorable photos of pets dressed up.

These Ridiculously Adorable Photos Of Pets Dressed Up Will Make Your Whole Week   was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close