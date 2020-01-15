CLOSE
Have You Seen It? 6 Reasons Why ‘Parasite’ Is Worth All The Hype

parasite

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty

Every few years, a film comes along that is so hyped and acclaimed that you force yourself to check it out, even if you weren’t checking for it before. This year, that film is  Bong Joon Ho ‘s ‘Parasite’.

The Korean Black Comedy Thriller is all the rage these days, and is making history on so many levels — including becoming the first South Korean movie nominated for Best Picture and Bong Joon Ho is the first South Korean filmmaker nominated for Best Director.

“Parasite” was released in the U.S. in the fall and it has gone on to gross over $23 million, making it one of the biggest foreign releases ever at the domestic box office. This is a huge deal for South Korea, whose films haven’t been nominated for an Academy Award in 91 years.

Joon-ho told Indiewire:

“I would like to do more retrospectives around the world featuring great Korean directors. Maybe today this will help me move forward in this direction. It’s an opportunity for people to learn more about Korean cinema around the world.”

I had the privilege of seeing the film over the weekend, and as someone that have much experience with watching foreign films (with subtitles), I have to say that Parasite was one of the funniest, coolest, in-depth films I’d seen in a long time.

Hit the flip for reasons why it’s worth all the hype.

