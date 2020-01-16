CLOSE
So Beautiful
HomeSo Beautiful

GET THE LOOK: Look Snatched Like Mo’Nique In Her $35 Corset Belted Dress

Daily Pop - Season 2019

Source: E! Entertainment / Getty

Mo’Nique is looking goooodt! The beauty has been on a consistent journey towards health and posed on Instagram wearing a gray dress with a printed black pattern paired with a faux leather corset belt.

She was showing off her collar bone and looking oh-so-good!  She wore her gray hair in a slick ponytail, showing off her curls, and gave us a smokey eye with gold in the highlights. What a pretty makeup job.

We love following our plus size celebrities and were ecstatic when we discovered this dress is currently on sale for $34.99. Yes, beauties, you heard that right, this dress is under $35.00! That’s less than a dinner out in New York City.

Keep clicking to learn where to shop the look.

GET THE LOOK: Look Snatched Like Mo’Nique In Her $35 Corset Belted Dress  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close