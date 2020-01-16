CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Viola Davis And Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Genesis Tannon Both Wear Protective Styles On The Red Carpet

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "Troop Zero" - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Viola Davis is an award-winning actress. However, first and foremost, she’s a mom. The 54-year-old recently posed on the red carpet with her daughter, Genesis Tannon at the premiere of Amazon’s Troop Zero. The mother-daughter pair looked incredibly cute!

Premiere Of Amazon Studios' "Troop Zero" - Arrivals

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

Viola Davis opted for liquid leather pants and a light mauve silk top paired with silver strappy shoes. Her daughter opted for a red blazer, black track pants, and black chunky heel boots. Tannon has taken an interest in acting and recently made her acting debut in the animated film, Angry Birds 2, as the voice of Vivi.

It’s great to see Davis’ love for her natural hair and protective styles being passed down to her daughter. Davis opted for a curly wig while Genesis wore her hair in long box braids – so cute (and easy for mom to manage with a busy schedule)!

Tannon is used to attending red carpet moments with her mother, showing up for several important moments, including when her mom got a star in Hollywood. She joked with Variety at the premiere of Angry Birds 2, “Well, I would randomly be like, ‘Oh, I have to go to this event with my mom,’ and then I would pause and be like ‘Hold up, wait a second, it’s about me!’ And I got excited.”

We love seeing them together! Keep clicking to check out all the times they posed together on the red carpet.

Viola Davis And Her 7-Year-Old Daughter Genesis Tannon Both Wear Protective Styles On The Red Carpet  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close