Cardi B Wore A Bedazzled Ski-Mask To Offset’s Fashion Show AT PFW

Rapper Offset made his Paris Fashion Week debut with Laundered Works Corp, last night, but fans can’t stop talking about the fashions his wife Cardi B wore to the show.

Cardi showed up to her husband Offset’s Laundered Works Corp fashion show in a bedazzled ski-mask from Couture Mask, a floor length black faux fur by Adrienne Landau and custom mesh body suit by Mah-Jing Wong. (Her panties, bra and belt are also Mah-Jing Wong).

Cardi was there in full fashion to lend her support. She also congratulated her hubby on Instagram with a very Cardi caption.

“Congrats babe on your bomb ass fashion clothing collab with @chazajordan .I am so proud of you ! From filming on two shows ,recording and working on so many other things .The dick feels better when is coming from a hard working man .I love you ”

Cardi switched up her mask a the end of the night…can’t wait to see what other looks she brings to PFW.

