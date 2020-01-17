Tisha Campbell “Shocked” By Martin’s Comments About Past Lawsuit [WATCH]

In the most recent issue of GQ, Martin Lawrence spoke for what seemed to be the first time about the lawsuit former Martin co-star Tisha Campbell filed against him for sexual harassment, as well as the reasons he left the hit Fox series.

When asked about whether or not they talked about the lawsuit and allegations in it after the fact, the Bad Boys for Life star told the magazine, “We don’t need to talk about something that just didn’t happen. So I just decided to walk away from the show. I just decided to end it. People said that I got canceled, but that wasn’t the case. I decided to just leave the show.” When also asked about Campbell spending time with him over the last few years despite what she says she dealt with when they were on Martin, the 54-year-old star said it was because “none of that was true,” calling the allegations “bulls–t.” For the record, the lawsuit was not dismissed, but settled, as all parties involved were able to come to an agreement.

Of course, Campbell caught wind of what was said. During a visit to The Talk on Thursday, the 51-year-old told the hosts who asked about his comments that she was somewhat stunned by what he had to say. Nevertheless, they were in a good place and have been hashing things out for years.

“I can’t go into much detail about the past because there was a confidentiality agreement, so the gag order says no. But, what I can say is to your question, I was actually kind of shocked,” she told the ladies. “There were people in my ear saying to still be quiet, don’t say anything. Then there were other people who were like, ‘You need to clap back!’ But I took a day and I was like, I’m a just hit him up. So I hit him up. He called me within a minute. It didn’t even take him a minute to call me back. I was like, ‘Hey.’ He was like, ‘T.’ I said, ‘Yo! Are we good?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, T. Don’t read into what it is, there’s a lot of people that’s trying to bring up the past and trying to make it news today. But, you know T, we’re good. I love you. I love your family.’ I was like, ‘Okay.’ Most people don’t know that we’ve talked. So if you look back, there was some pictures of us and we had lunch last year. Most people were talking about a reboot, and for us, it wasn’t about a reboot. It was about a reconnection. He reached out to me and I got to break bread with my co-stars. We got to talk about everything, okay? Again, I’m not going to go into details, because I want to respect his privacy and I want to respect mine. But I will say, by the end of it, it was nothing but laughter and healing. And I got a chance to experience that. And I’m so glad that we’re in a good place right now.”

After Campbell’s appearance on The Talk and perhaps increased chatter about his comments and that old lawsuit, Lawrence actually took to his Instagram to publicly address what he felt was people trying to create drama between himself and his former co-star. He says presently, it’s all love and always will be between them.

“Regardless of the past or any misrepresentation of it In the press, I have nothin but love for Tisha then and now,” he wrote. “We are good and always will be! #teammartymar #yougogirl”

Glad to know some healing took place between these two. For that to continue, this probably will be the last we hear about that old lawsuit.

