After a year and a half of waiting, complaining and pressuring Issa Rae on social media, it’s (almost) finally time for season 4 of Insecure.
Earlier this week, Issa dropped the trailer for the highly anticipated season of the hit HBO series:
And needless to say, fans are hype!
Finally we can get off of Issa’s back.
Let’s cut her a break. Sis has been booked and busy. Shortly after dropping the trailer for Season 4 of Insecure, Issa released two more trailers from her upcoming films The Photograph and The Lovebirds.
With that being said, we’ll all be sitting in front of our TVs on April 12th to catch all of our favorite beautiful, Black melanted ladies and gents.
Season three, we left off with Issa reading Molly for being “hella negative” and meddling in her business. Molly left her Black law firm for a more diverse one. Yet her relationship status was still a little shaky after blowing off (then apologizing) to Andrew.
Meanwhile Lawrence had moved on and started dating the same girl that Issa was getting entrepreneurial mentorship from. And as for Issa love life, she had finally started dating someone she liked — Lyft Driver Bae — until he Ghosted her due to his mental health issues.
What are you looking forward to for Season 4? Hit the flip for some of the things we’d like to see on the upcoming season of Insecure.
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See On Season 4 Of ‘INSECURE’ was originally published on globalgrind.com