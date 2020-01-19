CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hi, Rihanna: Rihanna & Hassan Jameel End Three-Year Relationship

Jameel, a Saudi Arabian billionaire, is the Deputy President and Vice Chairman of family-owned Abdul Latif Jameel.

The Fashion Awards, Arrivals, Royal Albert Hall, London, UK

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

That sound you hear off in the distance is the burgeoning thirst that has no doubt showed in up in Rihanna‘s inbox today. Reports are saying that the Barbadian superstar and her billionaire boyfriend Hassan Jameel ended their three-year relationship for reasons unknown to us peons.

The Navy saluted Rih-Rih and hailed her as “goals” after getting with Jameel, who is a Saudi Arabian national and owner of a family business in his native land. The couple were the targets of paparazzi and  Rihanna’s rabid fanbase but they largely kept their relationship out from under the glare of the cameras.

However in an interview last June, Rihanna stated that she was in love with Jameel and was setting her sights on motherhood. The couple was even spotted out with the singer’s family in a summer dinner outing in California.

Us Weekly seemingly got the drop on everyone first with the scoop on Friday (Jan. 17) that the romance between the pair has ended for now. Rihanna has yet to speak on the ending of the union based on what we’ve looked for online and we can pretty much expect not to get much in the way of details if their relationship was any indication.

Rihanna has enough on her plate at the moment, including collecting bags in the fashion world, lording over her Savage X Fenty empire, and remaining a force in the beauty industry by way of her vastly popular cosmetics line. Perhaps this breakup means that we’re finally going to get that ninth studio album? Let’s hope.

Photo: WENN

Hi, Rihanna: Rihanna & Hassan Jameel End Three-Year Relationship  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close