DaBaby Responds To Allegations He Assaulted A Hotel Worker In California

DaBaby hits the Z107.9 Summer Jam stage!

You can never say DaBaby winds up in incidents just for the hell of it. In the last month or so, the Grammy-nominated North Carolina rapper has been tried by promoters, the Charlotte Police Department and now, a hotel worker in Los Angeles.

Now, according to TMZ, DaBbaby has been accused of assaulting the hotel worker by pushing him up against a wall and pointing in his face after an altercation. According to DaBaby, however, the hotel worker attempted to film him and his two-year-old daughter as they were leaving the hotel, which is against hotel policy in a number of ways as an employee.

As gracious as DaBaby is with fans, his response to this is about as measured as you can get. “Being a celebrity and being liked by the public is cool and all but I’m a father before anything,” DaBaby wrote. “My number one priority is providing for and protecting the interest of my child.  And anybody that don’t respect that I don’t want your respect.”

Read his full response below.

